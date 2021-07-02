Gor, Leopards clash get the greenlight for Nyayo Stadium

Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia's Andrew Juma tackles AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia during their Football Kenya Premier League match at Kasarani on February 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sports Ministry has allowed the Cup final to be staged behind closed doors on Sunday

Giants Gor Mahia and their arch-rivals AFC Leopards have stepped up their preparations for Sunday’s Betway Cup final which will offer fans another serving of “Mashemeji derby.”

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.