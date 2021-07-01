Teams shift their focus to league title race, Cup final

Tusker players.

Tusker FC players celebrate after beating Ulinzi Stars 4-1 at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on June 30, 2021 to clinch the Caf Champions League slot. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Teams shift their focus to league title race, Cup final
  • CAF Champions League-bound Tusker attribute fine run to solid support from sponsors
  • KCB chase maiden league trophy but Gor face their arch-rivals Leopards in FKF Cup final on Sunday at Utalii Sports Club

With Tusker having sealed the ticket to the 2021/22 Caf Champions League competition, focus now shifts to the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race where the brewers face a stiff competition.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.