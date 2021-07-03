Let's not begrudge Tusker FC, they have ‘earned’ their ticket to continental Cup

Tusker players.

Tusker FC players celebrate after beating Ulinzi Stars 4-1 at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on June 30, 2021 to clinch the Caf Champions League slot. 

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Omondi

Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last year, Gor Mahia not only ‘retained’ the league title in dubious fashion during an inconclusive season, but also earned the right to represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League.
  • This time round it is Tusker who have ‘qualified’ to represent Kenya in the continent’s premier club competition with 10 rounds of matches yet to be played and with everything still to play for before the season ends.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. But for the second year in a row, Kenyan Premier League clubs will have to contend with Football Kenya Federation’s arbitrary decision to dish out tickets to continental club football way before the end of the season.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Harry Kane double sends England into Euro 2020 semis

  2. Kenya names team of 44 for Nairobi's World U20 Championships

  3. Denmark in semis after dispatching Czech Republic

  4. Gor, Leopards clash for Confederation Cup slot

  5. Rusty Kenya Simbas lose to Senegal in World Cup qualifier

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.