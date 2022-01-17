Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Afcon, returns to Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) misses a chance during their English Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 6, 2021. Everton won the game 2-1.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Midfielder Mario Lemina of French side Nice has also been sent back to his club, with neither having played a minute at the Cup of Nations.
  • "We have taken the wise decision to send them back to their clubs so they can be looked after there," said Gabon coach Patrice Neveu.

Yaounde

