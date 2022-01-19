Mahrez-led Algeria on the brink of Afcon exit

Riyad Mahrez

Algeria's forward Riyad Mahrez reacts after a missed a free kick during their Group E 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match against Equatorial Guinea at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While Algeria are fighting for survival in Douala on Thursday, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone square off in nearby Limbe knowing maximum points for either side will secure a second-round place.
  • The third series of group matches run from Monday through Thursday and AFP Sport looks at what lies ahead with 19 nations chasing 13 second-round places.

Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.