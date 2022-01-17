Breaking News: Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Caf boss Motsepe donates Sh22million to Cameroon church

Patrice Motsepe

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe (centre) delivers the opening address during the opening ceremony of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) tournament at Stade d'Olembé in Yaounde on January 9, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The CAF boss clarified that the cash was not from the continental football body, but from the Motsepe Foundation.
  • Archbishop Jean Mbarga had earlier led an interreligious service to pray for peace for the duration of the tourney that will run till February 6.

The President of the Confederation of African Football, (CAF), Dr Patrice Motsepe has donated $200,000(Sh22 million) to the Catholic church in Cameroon on behalf of the Motsepe Foundation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.