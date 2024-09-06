Furious Firat hits out at officiating as Kenya battle to draw with Zimbabwe

A furious Kenya coach, Engin Firat, has cited poor officiating after Harambee Stars drew 0-0 with Zimbabwe in the opening Group ‘J’ match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Kampala yesterday.

Kenya hosted the game away as the country currently lacks a stadium that meets Fifa and CAF minimum standards to stage international matches.

Kenya’s biggest sporting facilities, Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani (MISC), are undergoing renovations to host Africa’s second-tier international football tournament, African Nations Championship (Chan) in January, and the 2027 Afcon

Friday's draw against Zimbabwe could be treated as an undesirable result as this was Stars home match and, understandably, Firat was upset.

“The referee should not help to defend the team, he should look at what is going on and decide. There were many situations in which I didn’t understand what he saw in the match because he gave many fouls against us, specifically (against) Eric Johana and when Austin (odhiambo) had a situation which would have been a penalty for us,” said Firat

“The referee should not be only on the side of those defending to improve football. If you look at the final minutes of the match, he was siding with Zimbabwe when they were attacking,” added Firat

Senegalese Adalbert Diof was the centre referee.

Firat, however, acknowledged that Harambee Stars were not aggressive in the game and didn’t have a good finish, but he was optimistic of an improvement.

Harambee Stars will now have to get a good result in their second match away to Namibia at the Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa on Tuesday to build momentum in the race to the continental finals in Morocco next year.

Namibia and five-time African champions Cameroon lock horns today in their Group “J” opener at Roumde Adija Stadium Garoua, north of Cameroon.

Only top two teams in each of the 12 groups will qualify for the Morocco finals.

Kenya are seeking to qualify for the Afcon finals for the first time since their last appearance in the 2019 edition in Egypt.

Kenya enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening stages but Zimbabwe looked the more likely to score, wasting several clear scoring chances.

Firat was forced to make the first change in the 22nd minute after Gor Mahia’s defender, Alphonce Omija, got injured, bringing in Amos Nondi of Ararat-Armenia in the Armenian top flight league.

With Firat not fielding an out and out striker, Kenya’s attack looked blunt. Roving Eric “Marcelo” Ouma’s crosses from the left flank were easily contained by Zimbabwe’s back four.

In fact, The Warriors looked organized and composed in all departments.

They could have gone ahead in the 38th minute after Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Tawanda Chiwera, who plays for Derby County on loan, collected the ball on the right wing and found Khama Billiat.

But Billiat’s shot from close range was scrambled away by Joseph Okumu as Kenya breathed.

It took a last gasp defensive play by Kenya’s Richard Odada to deny Prince Dube another goal scoring opportunity at the end of the first stanze.

Kenya resumed strongly, improved possession as Austin Odhiambo won two corners in the first 15 minutes, and Ouma proved effective with his runs.

Zimbabwe’s coach, Michael Ness, made a double substitution, withdrawing Chirewa and Walter Musona to pave way for Daniel Msenambi and Tawanda Jethro in the 57th minute.

Firat made his second change in the 67th minute bringing in John Avire who features for Misr el Makasa in Egypt for the ineffective Eric Johana but the tenor of the game little changed.

There were anxious moments for Kenya late on, as Austin Odhiambo had to rush back to block pacy Jethro’s move for a corner.

At the other end, Zimbabwe’s experienced custodian, Washington Orubi, denied Ouma in the 82nd minute.

Kenya will need to improve vastly if they want to keep their Morroco dreams alive.