Freestyle football: Kenya to host Africa and world finals

Kenya might not have featured at the Fifa World Cup that ends in Qatar this weekend, but the country will be on the global football map next year after bagging the rights to host freestyle football’s 2023 Africa and world finals.

Mombasa was this week selected as host of the Africa finals in July with Nairobi picked to organise the Freestyle Football World Championships in November.

The decision was arrived at after officials from the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) visited Nairobi and Mombasa earlier this month to look at possible host venues and were impressed with what they saw.

In Mombasa, Deputy Governor Francis Thoya met with the delegation, that included WFFA Event Director Lucaso Scoda, Daniel Wood, the federation’s Head of Global Partnerships, and Home Boyz CEO Myke Rabar who has been co-ordinating Kenya’s bid.

“The WFFA team on a site visit to Kenya two weeks ago were very impressed by the infrastructure available in the country,” Rabar explained while celebrating Kenya’s breakthrough.

“They also met the planning committee and were satisfied with the planning capacity showcased and as such were comfortable giving us a second event to host in Mombasa,” Rabar added.

The Africa finals will be held at the Mama Ngina Waterfront whose appeal convinced the WFFA officials to hold a second event in Kenya.

From left: Robert Otieno, Head of Projects Homeboyz Entertainment, World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) Head of Global Partnerships Dan Wood, WFFA Event Director Lucaso Scoda, and CEO Home Boyz Entertainment Myke Rabar during an inspection tour of the State of the Art Amphitheater at Mama Ngina Drive Waterfront in Mombasa which will host the 2023 Freestyle Football World Championships in this photo taken on November 30, 2022. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Thoya said the Mombasa County Government will offer organisers all the support they need for a successful continental tournament in July.

Freestyle football is the art and sport of juggling a ball using all parts of the body and is both entertainment and a fully-fledged sport.

Speaking in Mombasa during the site visit, the WFFA delegation said the reception of freestyle football around the continent was amazing.

Scoda termed the growth of the sport as a clear sign that Africa will soon be in a strong in position in the global pecking order.

“Unlike ordinary football which is 11-a-side, freestyle football is purely individual with one person doing the tricks without the ball touching the ground,” Scoda explained.

According to Wood, the 2023 global event in Nairobi will bring on board more than 17 member countries who co-operate with WFFA headquarters.

“For a long time, we have had credible athletes in Kenya, but the events have not been there for them to showcase their talents despite training, practising and developing their skills. But now we are here to give them the stage,” said Wood.

He said the Africa tournament will bring the whole continent together, and that the players will have a chance to showcase their skills in a new market.

The Kenyan professionals who have involved themselves with the sport religiously include Edward “Teco” Murimi and Oscar “the Juggler” Litondo

This year, the WWFA World Championships were held at the Pula Arena in Pula, Croatia, on October 8 where Home Boyz Entertainment presented a bid to have the tournament in Kenya next year.