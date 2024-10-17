Gor Mahia face Tusker as FKF-PL returns

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) resumes Friday after a 17-day international football break.

Kenya was involved in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, losing back-to-back matches against Cameroon in Group “J”.

Mathare United tackle Bidco United on Friday at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi with five fixtures scheduled for Saturday and three on Sunday.

The big one is certainly the one involving defending champions Gor Mahia facing nemesis Tusker at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday. This will be Gor’s second match of the season.

AFC Leopards clash with Kariobangi Sharks in an enticing looking match while table leaders KCB host Kakamega Homeboyz at the SportPesa Arena in Muranga.

It will be a meeting of the disciplined forces when Ulinzi Stars host Kenya Police at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County Saturday.

Gor beat Mathare United 4-0 in their first league fixture of the season on September 28 to show their potency.

The reigning champions will want to build the momentum with another big win against Rangers. K’Ogalo have not lost to the mailmen in the last four matches, winning three games and drawing one.

The last time Posta Rangers beat Gor was on October 9, 2022, a 1-0 victory. This will be the second FKF-PL game for Gor’s Brazilian coach Leonardo Neiva.

“We have had enough rest, trained well and now are fully focus on the league. We will go all out to defend our title,” said Neiva.

FIXURES (All times 3pm unless stated)

Friday:

Mathare Utd v Bidco Utd (Dandora)

Saturday:

Mara v Shabana (Awendo)

City Stars v Sofapaka (Kenyatta, 1pm)

Rangers v Gor (Kenyatta, 4pm)

Bandari v Muranga (Mbaraki, 2pm)

KCB v Homeboyz (SportPesa Arena)

Sunday: