FKF-PL: Tusker, Police share spoils, KCB maintain top spot

Kenya Police coach Anthony Kimani believes the team has matured and is now aiming for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title, despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against 13-time champions Tusker on Sunday.

The law enforcers, fresh from elimination in the Caf Confederation Cup, appeared on track for victory at Police Sacco Stadium in South C Nairobi, leading until the 84th minute when they conceded a late equaliser.

In other round four matches, AFC Leopards secured their second consecutive win by edging Nairobi City Stars 2-1 at the 4,000-capacity Dandora Stadium. KCB maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars in an earlier kickoff at Police Sacco.

Murang’a Seal also played to a 1-1 draw against Mara Sugar at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a County. Heavy rain forced the match pitting Kakamega Homeboyz against Kariobangi Sharks to be suspended. The game will resume at the 58th minute on Monday at 1pm, following Ally Salum's goal for Sharks in the 46th minute.

In the Kenya Police, Tusker match, the hosts initially took the lead with a first-half goal from midfielder Marvin Nabwire. However, Tusker's Lawrence Luvanda equalised just six minutes from time, denying Police a crucial win.

“We should have won but we let them back in by not defending well. However, I’m impressed by my players’ performance, and it shows we have something positive from our CAF debut,” Kimani said.

“The team has grown and will continue to fight for the KPL title this season. We have the players and the quality to do that,” added the former Kenyan international. Since returning to the topflight league in 2021, Kenya Police finished third last season, behind Tusker and Gor Mahia.

Tusker's coach, Charles Okere, praised both teams for their competitive spirit, noting that the late equaliser provided motivation for future matches. Tusker has only one win in their first four rounds, a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka in the season opener.

KCB currently tops the league table, with experienced striker Francis Kahiro scoring the winning goal in the 55th minute against Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex. The bankers have amassed 10 points from three wins and one draw.

Midfielder Hassan Beja was the hero for AFC Leopards in Dandora, scoring the winner after City Stars forward Elvis Noor had equalized, keeping Leopards in second place with nine points. The league will take a 20-day break for the Fifa international calendar.

Sunday Results:

Murang’a Seal 1 - 1 Mara Sugar

KCB 1 - 0 Ulinzi Stars

Kenya Police 1 - 1 Tusker

AFC Leopards 2 - 1 Nairobi City Stars