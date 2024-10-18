The chosen one: All 236 MPs present vote 'Yes' for Kindiki to replace Gachagua as DP
The National Assembly has approved the nomination of Prof Kindiki Kithure as Deputy President after all 236 MPs present voted yes, Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed.
There were no abstentions.
"The vote is overwhelmingly Yes," Mr Wetang'ula said.
Earlier, President William Ruto notified the National Assembly that he has nominated Prof Kindiki as Deputy President to replace Mr Rigathi Gachagua, who was removed from office by impeachment on Thursday, October 17.
Prof Kindiki is the only Cabinet Secretary who has maintained the docket he was appointed to since September 2022 even after the Cabinet was dissolved and reconstituted this year.
More follows...