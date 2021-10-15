Free-scoring Bandari hit Bidco to maintain perfect start

Visitors Bandari FC on Friday continued with their bright start of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) following an emphatic 3-2 win over Bidco United at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

Defender Felly Mulumba, William Wadri and Johana Mwita scored a goal apiece in the entertaining clash to help the dockers make it two wins in two matches.

In their season's opening match held on September 26 at Mbaraki Sports Club, the coach Andre Cassa Mbungo's side thumped Mathare United 3-0. Jacob Onyango and David Orem scored Bidco's two goals in the entertaining encounter.

Bidco drew 0-0 with Vihiga Bullets in their season's opener.

Mulumba put Bandari on the path to victory in the 11th minute with a perfect tap in after Bidco's backliners failed to clear a corner-kick delivery. But the lead was short-lived as Onyango headed in 10 minutes later from Peter Nzuki's well taken free-kick.

The hosts grew into the game and continued to push for the leading goal but they failed to convert from a series of chances that came their way.

Wadri punished Bidco for the missed opportunities when he restored his side's lead two minutes to the break by heading in Siraj Mohammed's free-kick from the midfield.

Upon restart, the visitors rested Dairus Msagha for Kenyan international Abdallah Hassan who caused early troubles for the hosts on the right. Defender Rodgers Aloro would have netted Bandari's third goal five minutes into the second half but goalkeeper Edwin Omwabani stretched to block his free-kick from the left.

Bidco moved to salvage things by introducing Collins Odhiambo and Alex Juma for Zacharia Gathu and veteran Stephen Waruru respectively on 62 minutes.

But it is Bandari who scored again, Mwita who replaced Umar Kasumba banking on a goal mouth melee to shake the net on 71 minutes.