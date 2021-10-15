Free-scoring Bandari hit Bidco to maintain perfect start

Bandari

Johana Mwita of Bandari wheels away in celebration after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Thika Stadium on October 15, 2021. Bandari won 3-2.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno  &  Esther Nyandoro

What you need to know:

  • In their season's opening match held on September 26 at Mbaraki Sports Club, the coach Andre Cassa Mbungo's side thumped Mathare United 3-0. Jacob Onyango and David Orem scored Bidco's two goals in the entertaining encounter.
  • Bidco drew 0-0 with Vihiga Bullets in their season's opener.

Visitors Bandari FC on Friday continued with their bright start of the 2021/2022 Football Kenya Premier League (FKF-PL) following an emphatic 3-2 win over Bidco United at Thika Stadium in  Kiambu.

