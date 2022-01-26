Footballers suffering from Covid effects after initial recovery

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who was not vaccinated, missed two months of action due to lung damage, while Juventus forward Paulo Dybala said he struggled with a "shortness of breath" when he returned in 2020 after testing positive.
  • Even seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi admitted that he needed "more time than expected to recover" after contracting Covid over the winter break.

