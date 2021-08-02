Follow rules, Gor and AFC tell FKF

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia fans during a press briefing at Jukwaa Lounge, Nairobi on August 1, 2021. They expressed their disappointment and concern by the ongoing mismanagement of football in Kenya by current President Nick Mwendwa and his sycophants in FKF therefore demanding that Nick Mwendwa and his FKF team withdraws the ongoing threats that are targeting AFC Leopards SC and Gor Mahia SC clubswith immediate effect.

Photo credit: Luy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Rift widens following giants’ boycott of derby.
  • Rachier, Shikanda say federation shouldn’t punish clubs without a hearing.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have accused Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of jumping the gun and sanctioning them without a fair hearing.

