Follow rules, Gor and AFC tell FKF

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have accused Football Kenya Federation (FKF) of jumping the gun and sanctioning them without a fair hearing.

This is after FKF on Sunday fined AFC Sh6 million and Gor Sh4 million for failing to honour their second leg FKF Premier League match that was to be held at Thika Stadium last Saturday.

In addition, the federation “provisionally suspended” Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC counterpart, Dan Shikanda.

The two clubs have said that the federation headed by Nick Mwendwa has not paid their cash after the FKF Betway Cup final in which Gor beat AFC to book a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Gor are demanding the winning prize of Sh2 million while AFC, who finished second after losing 4-1 in post-match penalties, are asking for Sh1 million.

But the federation said they had written to the two clubs informing them they will receive their money by August 5.

In response, the teams boycotted the derby and the FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee on Sunday fined them Sh10 million and docked the two teams three points each. There is a pending FKF Disciplinary Committee hearing on the Shikanda and Rachier “suspension”.

Rachier Monday said that he has an issue with the way the sanctions were imposed. He said that FKF Rules and Regulations as well as the Kenyan Constitution were breached.

He said the law requires that one is given a fair hearing and action should only be taken if the party/parties are found guilty.

“I have never heard of anybody being punished without being tried, unless he (Mwendwa) is talking about a kangaroo justice system,” said Rachier.

"Even the Kenyan Constitution states that no one should be condemned or punished without being heard.”

Chapter three, section 3.1.6 of the FKF Rules and Regulations states that if two teams fail to honour their planned fixture, they will lose three points and two goals from what they have already accumulated or to be accumulated. Further sanctions may be imposed on the teams.

“Purporting to fine and suspend us is the most absurd thing any leader worth his salt can do. Fines and suspensions are punishment after trying someone and finding them guilty,” said Rachier, adding that his lawyers are on the matter.