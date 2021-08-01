New battlefront as FKF fines Gor, AFC

Match-fixing. Boycotts. Strikes. Fines. 'Provisional' suspensions. Fifa sanctions. War of words between the administrators.

Kenya's top-flight football league is in shambles, with Sunday's suspension of Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda from football activities the latest lowlight in a competition meant to provide employment to the youth, entertainment to the country's thirsty fanbase, and a conveyer belt of talent to the men's national football team, Harambee Stars.

On Sunday, FKF president Nick Mwendwa suspended Rachier and Shikanda a day after the two officials asked their teams to boycott a league match pitting the two teams in the wake of a pay dispute.

Mwendwa also dished out a record Sh6 million fine to Leopards and Sh4 million to Gor for the same offence.

He clarified the amount was billed to him by StarTimes, the league's official broadcast partner, who turned up at Thika Stadium to air Saturday's match only to leave empty-handed.

"Our football regulations are very clear that you cannot miss a match because you lack funds," said Mwendwa.

"These clubs are not serious. Instead of showing up for the match, they opted to play a friendly (match) against each other somewhere else."

But Shikanda has hit back, accusing Mwendwa of bias and 'mediocrity'.

"We will not accept his mediocrity at all. We will not allow him to run the league single-handedly as he does with Kariobangi Sharks. He should know his boundaries," said Shikanda, a former Kenya international forward.

"How can Mwendwa purport to suspend Rachier and yet he is not the appointing authority?" posed Dolphina Odhiambo's Gor's treasurer. She added: "Those threats will not work. He is fining us and yet he owes us millions of shillings. Who does that?"

Mwendwa spoke as fans affiliated with the two cllubs called on the government agencies to investigate him, for misappropriation of funds and high-handedness while warning him to keep off the affairs of these two clubs.

Home to 17 football clubs, about 800 footballers, most of whom are aged below 35, administrative failures in the FKF Premier League, as the competition is referred to following the rumuored impending exit of the title sponsor has led to its degeneration into a laughing stock of its regional peers including Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti.

In the past six months, Fifa has banned Zoo Kericho from the league for match-fixing.

FKF at the weekend also banned five referees after finding them guilty of engaging in the same vice.

Worse, several players have gone for months without pay, and have been unable to train as a result.