New battlefront as FKF fines Gor, AFC

Nick Mwendwa

FKF president Nick Mwendwa adresses journalists during a presser at Kandanda House, Naiobi on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa  &  Victor Otieno

  • Worse, several players have gone for months without pay, and have been unable to train as a result.
  • Also, journalists percieved to be critical of FKF affairs have been locked out of matches even as Mwendwa appears to have fallen out with severalof his colleagues who only recently voted him into office. 

Match-fixing. Boycotts. Strikes. Fines. 'Provisional' suspensions. Fifa sanctions. War of words between the administrators.

