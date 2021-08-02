Why uncertainty clouds matches involving Gor, AFC

After boycotting the ‘Mashemeji' Derby over the weekend, uncertainty continues to cloud AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia's Football Kenya Premier League matches slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leopards have a league tie against league returnees Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Tuesday, while Gor clashes with Kakamega Homeboyz at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda and his Gor Mahia counterpart Ambrose Rachier were on Sunday suspended by FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, but the duo seem not to be shaken as they have rallied their club supporters to dismiss the decision.

Concerning the game, Shikanda told Nation Sport that the club’s National Governing Council will have a meeting on the way forward and give a verdict whether they will be honouring not only the game against Nairobi City Stars, but the remaining league matches.

“That is the decision which can only be made by the club NEC. After the meeting has happened is when we can give the way forward on the issue. Now we don’t have a position yet,” said Shikanda.

Rachier also held the same opinion as Shikanda with the two local giants already out of the title race with four matches remaining before the end of the season.

“The NEC will sit and decide the way forward for Gor Mahia,” said Rachier.

The two teams were docked three points each and handed a total fine of Sh10 million after boycotting the derby with Ingwe dropping to sixth on the log with 41 points, while Gor Mahia are 11th on 37 points after 27 matches.

As Gor and Leopards continue to tussle with the federation, leaders Tusker and KCB continue to fight for the title as they play Bandari and Western Stima respectively.

After both teams lost their weekend fixtures, the brewers are still top on 55 points from 27 matches, one above KCB with four matches left.

After a 2-1 win over Sofapaka, bottom placed Mathare United will aim for another triumph so as to increase their chances of evading the axe when they meet Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday.

Relegation candidates Vihiga United will also be out to win against an improved Posta Rangers at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Fixtures

Posta Rangers vs Vihiga United Thika Stadium, 1pm

Wazito vs Bidco Thika Stadium, 3.15pm

Nairobi City Stars vs AFC Leopards, Ruaraka grounds

Wednesday