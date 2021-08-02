Why uncertainty clouds matches involving Gor, AFC

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards defender Robert Mudenyu

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards defender Robert Mudenyu during their friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on July 31, 2021. Gor Mahia won 1-0. Both clubs boycotted the Mashemeji Derby planned for Thika Stadium.   

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After a 2-1 win over Sofapaka, bottom placed Mathare United will aim for another triumph so as to increase their chances of evading the axe when they meet Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday.
  • Relegation candidates Vihiga United will also be out to win against an improved Posta Rangers at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

After boycotting the ‘Mashemeji' Derby over the weekend, uncertainty continues to cloud AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia's Football Kenya Premier League matches slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.