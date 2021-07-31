Which way Mwendwa? Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards boycott Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards defender Robert Mudenyu

Gor Mahia midfielder Sydney Ochieng (left) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards defender Robert Mudenyu during their friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on July 31, 2021. Gor Mahia won 1-0. Both clubs boycotted the Mashemeji Derby planned for Thika Stadium.   

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It's the first time in the history of Kenyan club football that the Derby has failed to take place with the two clubs blatantly defying FKF President Nick Mwendwa
  • The two clubs didn't travel to Thika but instead organised a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds which Gor won 1-0 courtesy of Samuel Onyango's first half strike
  • In Thika, FKF staff waited in vain for the two clubs and even the camera crew who were to broadcast the match live on StarTimes had a field day and were just chatting and browsing on their phones

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards Saturday made good their threat of boycotting the Mashemeji Derby after failing to honour the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium. 

