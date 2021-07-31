Which way Mwendwa? Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards boycott Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards Saturday made good their threat of boycotting the Mashemeji Derby after failing to honour the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Thika Stadium.

It's the first time in the history of Kenyan club football that the Derby has failed to take place with the two clubs blatantly defying FKF President Nick Mwendwa who Friday warned them of dire consequences if they missed the match.

The two clubs didn't travel to Thika but instead organised a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds which Gor won 1-0 courtesy of Samuel Onyango's first half strike.

Prior to the two local giants boycotting the match, their chairpersons Dan Shikanda (AFC Leopards) and Ambrose Rachier (Gor Mahia) sent a letter to the federation on Friday, saying they had to receive their Betway Cup prize money as a condition to participate in the derby.

Having won the trophy on July 4, Gor were entitled to Sh2 million while AFC Leopards were to recieve Sh1 milion after finishing as runners-up.

FKF had promised to pay the money on or before August 5 but the two clubs wanted to be paid by Friday 4pm or else they boycott the Derby.

"As technical bench we follow instructions from the club leadership and we are not honouring the derby. Let FKF just pay our dues and other grants entitled to us but threats and sanction can't make this two clubs crumble. We are waiting for his verdict," said AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom 'Gaza' Juma.

In Thika, FKF staff waited in vain for the two clubs and even the camera crew who were to broadcast the match live on StarTimes had a field day and were just chatting and browsing on their phones.

The traditonal pre-match meeting also did not take place as hosts AFC Leopards never bothered to look for a match venue forcing the federation to move the match from Nyayo Nation Stadium to Thika.

"It's sad Gor and AFC have not come for the match yet we as staff we were prepared. They are doing this because the league title is no longer in sight for them. We could have just remained in Nairobi if this was to be the case and enjoy our weekend," said a junior FKF staff who sought anonymity.

A senior Gor Mahia player who played in the friendly thanked the club's management for seeing the light and taking a firm position on the Derby.

"How can money for a cup final be paid a month later? As players we were promised that the money would be paid the next day and we even thought the club management had misappropriated it. Now we know the truth and I support the decision to boycott," he said.

The fans of the two clubs took to social media to vent their anger on Mwendwa daring him to unleash the sanctions even before Monday.

Apart from the sanctions promised by Mwendwa, what is clear according to the FKF rules is that both clubs would be deducted points and could be relegated if they fail to turn up for their next two league matches.