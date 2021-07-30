Mwendwa goes all out on Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards

Eight months after orchestrating a bloody coup to take control of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier league, youthful boss Nick Mwendwa is staring at a fallout with a number of clubs in the top-flight competition.

This fallout is primarily occasioned by a pay dispute that has led to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, the country's most popular football clubs, threatening not to play each other Saturday evening.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and his Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda have accused Mwendwa of "intentionally" failing to remit monthly grants the federation receives from league sponsors BetKing and StarTimes.

Each of the 17 league clubs teams is paid Sh800,000 a month and Nation Sport understands a majority of the clubs have not been paid for up to four months.

FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno also confirmed sponsors have delayed in remitting grants to the federation amid reports at least one of them is about to pull the plug on a multi-million sponsorship deal.

"You have intentionally neglected, failed, and/or refused to remit to us in full the sponsorship grants," the communique signed by Rachier and Shikanda reads in part.

The two chairmen have also blasted Mwendwa for failing to remit an additional Sh3 million payable to these two clubs for finishing first and second in the just concluded FKF Betway Cup. The competition's final was played on July 5.

"This is to therefore inform you that unless all the outstanding sponsorship grants and Betway Cup sponsorship money is paid by July 30, 2021 (Friday evening) we will not honour the league match slated for July, 31, 2021."

But then Mwendwa, in his usual bullish mood, has warned Leopards and Gor face dire consequences should they fail to honour Saturday's fixture.

"The StarTimes broadcast rights which is a contractual agreement provides that if a match aborts then I will be billed not less than Sh10 million. If they (Leopards and Gor) miss, they will pay the money. That wouldn't be enough because I will (also) announce the biggest punishment ever witnessed in our football history," warned Mwendwa.

Nation Sport understands the threats by Gor and Leopards have the blessings of a majority of the clubs, with delays in payments the major, but not the only problem.

Other sticky matters include the move by Mwendwa to kick out a management team and single-handedly run the league without consulting the clubs, notably the clandestine decision to name Tusker as the country's flagbearers in the Caf Champions League and Cecafa Kagame Cup.