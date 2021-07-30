Mwendwa goes all out on Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during unveiling of FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  David Kwalimwa

What you need to know:

  • FKF's Chief Executive Barry Otieno also confirmed sponsors have delayed in remitting grants to the federation amid reports at least one of them is about to pull the plug on a multi-million sponsorship deal
  • The two chairmen have also blasted Mwendwa for failing to remit an additional Sh3 million payable to these two clubs for finishing first and second in the just concluded FKF Betway Cup
  • Mwendwa, in his usual bullish mood, has warned Leopards and Gor face dire consequences should they fail to honour Saturday's fixture


Eight months after orchestrating a bloody coup to take control of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier league, youthful boss Nick Mwendwa is staring at a fallout with a number of clubs in the top-flight competition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.