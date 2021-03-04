FKFPL: Tusker out to bounce back

After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to newbies Bidco United last Friday, former champions Tusker will be out to extend their lead at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table summit to nine points when they host Ulinzi Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

In the other fixture of the day, Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi continues with his quest for a first league victory with the club since taking over the job on February 4 when they face high-flying Kariobangi Sharks.

Last Friday, Bidco halted Tusker’s seven-match winning streak. However, the brewers still hold a six-point lead over their closest challengers KCB who also lost 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

Tusker coach, Robert Matano, remained confident that his charges will bounce back to winning ways as they seek to end Gor Mahia’s four year-reign and bag their 12th league title.

“In football, losing is part of the game as there is no easy match. Every coach goes into the field to win and that is our target against Ulinzi Stars at home. It will be a tough match but I have told my players to win so that we can get back on track,” said Matano.

On the other hand, Ulinzi Stars will be out to end a two-match winless streak since going down by a solitary goal against AFC Leopards on January 24, and losing 2-0 to Bandari last weekend at the Kericho Green Stadium.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso has lamented that lack of clinical finishers has denied his team victory in the past league matches as he remains without his lead attacker Enosh Ochieng’ who is away on military duties.

The soldiers have had below-par performance this season and are 11th in the league standings with 17 points from 13 games.

Posta Rangers coach Stanley Okumbi told Nation Sport that he is confident the tie against Kariobangi Sharks will be the turning point for the club, which has gone for five matches without a win.

The team, whose last win came on January 17 against Vihiga United under former coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo, is grappling with injury of six senior players, among them dependable strikers Ezekiel Okare and Gerson Likono.

Rangers are 14th on 10 points from 13 matches. They narrowly lost to Sofapaka 2-1 last weekend.

“This match is important for us since a win will be a turning point for us. If we can convert our chances against Kariobangi Sharks, I’m sure we shall get a win,” said the former Harambee Stars tactician.

Fixtures

Tusker v Ulinzi (MISC, 3pm)