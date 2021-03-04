FKFPL: Tusker out to bounce back

Luke Namanda

Tusker forward Luke Namanda (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Henry Meja during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 18, 2021.Tusker won 4-1.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Okumbi faces his former team when Rangers take on Kariobangi Sharks
  • Brewers coach Matano upbeat team will return to winning ways against Ulinzi Stars

After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to newbies Bidco United last Friday, former champions Tusker will be out to extend their lead at the  Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table summit to nine points when they host Ulinzi Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Joe Montana: Tom Brady is the 'G.O.A.T'

  2. Why Man United, Liverpool won't release internationals

  3. Little-known Suma FC out to dominate FKF Nairobi East league

  4. FKFPL: Tusker out to bounce back

  5. Guardiola: West Brom draw the catalyst for Man City's winning streak

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.