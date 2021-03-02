Kakamega Homeboyz eye Gor scalp in mid-week tie

Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo (left) tussles for the ball with Hillary Simiyu of Nzoia Sugar during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mumias sports Complex on February 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former Kenyan defender ruled out sentiments that this season's league title is beyond Gor Mahia's reach due to the 16 point gap between them and league leaders Tusker.
  • "It is too early to rule us out because the league is not even midway. We shall continue fighting to get good results now that our only focus is on the league," added Omollo.
  • in the last five meetings between the two sides, Gor has won three times, Homeboyz once, while one game ended in a 1-1 draw. 

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti has promised to pile more misery on reigning champions Gor Mahia when the two sides clash in a rescheduled midweek fixture of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega Wednesday.

