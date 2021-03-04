Tusker youngster Henry Meja scoops another award

Tusker youngster Henry Meja is the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the Month for January.

The 19-year-old striker struck four times and assisted one goal for the Brewers in the month that saw the club move to the summit of the league standings where they now lead on 32 points after 14 matches.

He beat Wazito FC winger Kevin Kimani in the final of the vote conducted by FKF and Sports Journalists Association of Kenya panelists.

Meja, who was awarded a trophy and Sh50,000 during Tusker's training session at their Ruaraka backyard on Thursday, will be hoping to extend his eights goals tally when the brewers face Ulinzi Stars on Friday in the league at Kasarani.

"It is hard to break into this team's first eleven but I have to keep scoring both in training and the match so that the coach can keep giving me more opportunities to play," said Meja after receiving the award.

"I have been working hard and the coach has not entrusted me with the goalscoring responsibilities for the team."

His form has made Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee to give him a call up to the provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt.

Meja is the second recipient of the award this season after AFC Leopards

forward Elvis Rupia was voted as December's best player.