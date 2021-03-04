Tusker youngster Henry Meja scoops another award

Tusker striker Henry Meja kisses the trophy after he was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the Month for January on March 4, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • The 19-year-old striker struck four times and assisted one goal for the Brewers in the month that saw the club move to the summit of the league standings where they now lead with 32 points.
  • He beat Wazito FC winger Kevin Kimani in the final of the vote conducted by FKF and Sports Journalists Association of Kenya panelists.

Tusker youngster Henry Meja is the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the Month for January.

