FKF-PL: Gor Mahia open seven-point gap with Rangers win

Gor Mahia Saturday moved seven points clear at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standing with a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Nairobi City Stars moved second after thrashing FC Talanta 3-0 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex. It was a similar result at Police Sacco Stadium in South C as Kenya Police thrashed visiting Kakamega Homeboyz.

In Mombasa, Bandari beat Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal at Mbaraki Sports Club while Muhoroni Youth also defeated Shabana 1-0 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County in a game marred with chaos at the end.

In Machakos, Gor dictated the proceedings in both halves and were the better side in the contest. Kennedy Onyango broke the deadlock in the 39th minute to hand Gor maximum points.

Gor now lead the log on 37 points, seven ahead of Nairobi City Stars.

City Stars' goals against FC Talanta were netted by Mohamed Bajaber, Robert Asenwa and Samwel Kapen in the 37, 55 and 77 minutes respectively.

At Police Sacco stadium, Kenya Police goals were netted by Musa Mohamed, Kenneth Muguna and Tito Okello.

Kakamega Homeboyz tried to come back late in the game but were unlucky not to get even a goal.

At Mbaraki, Umaru Kasumba connected well with James Kinyanjui's pass to sink Nzoia Sugar who are rocked at the bottom of the FKF-PL standings.

The Dockers had an upper hand in the contest and could have won by a huge margin going by the many chances they created.

Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay was turned into a war zone as Shabana and Muhoroni Youth fans clashed. Shabana dominated the game but fell to Samuel Adewobale's 68th minute strike.

Angry Shabana fans vented their anger on players and the technical bench by throwing water bottles on the pitch. One fan sneaked into the stadium and hit one member of the technical bench with a bottle.

Others started uprooting chairs at the newly built stadium forcing Homa Bay County law enforcement officers to swing into action.

Saturday results

Nairobi City Stars 3 FC Talanta 0

Shabana 0 Muhoroni Youth 1

Kenya Police 3 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Posta Rangers 0 Gor Mahia 1

Bandari 1 Nzoia Sugar 0

Sunday fixtures

Kariobangi Sharks v Murang’a Seal (Police Sacco, 1pm)

Sofapaka v Bidco United (Kenyatta, Machakos)

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars (Nyayo, Nairobi)