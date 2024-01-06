Nyamweya: Involve CFAs in FKF elections process

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Sam Nyamweya has called for the inclusion of the County Football Associations in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for March 16.

This comes as several football stakeholders voiced their support for upcoming elections which are set for the month of October on a date yet to be settled upon by the federation.

Among those who have expressed interest in the top seat are former FKF Presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda, experienced administrator Twaha Mbarak and Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola.

On Saturday, FKF National Executive Committee settled on March 16 as the date when the AGM will be held. During the AGM, FKF members are expected to vote on the electoral code and also elect the board which will oversee the elections.

"Most importantly, the NEC kick-started the process of the FKF elections 2024, scheduled to be held later in the year, by resolving that the said elections will be conducted using the FKF Electoral Code (2020) which was used in the last FKF elections. This provides consistency and transparency in the electoral process," said a statement signed by FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno.

"The NEC also resolved that the Annual General Meeting which will ratify the FKF Electoral Board and Electoral Code (2020), be held on March 16, 2024, in Nairobi," added the statement.

According to the FKF Constitution, the elections are supposed to be held six months after the AGM. The 48 branches are supposed to elect their representatives and it is the chairman who will vote and carry the votes of the branches.

It is after the elections have been held at the branch level that the national elections will be held. All the 18 clubs in the topflight league, 10 in the National Super League, 10 FKF Division One Clubs and five Women Premier League are also eligible to vote in the elections.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Nyamweya said he is focused on going for the top seat but the CFAs should be allowed to participate in the elections since they are legally registered and are members of the federation.

“My main issue is that the CFAs must be allowed to participate in the elections. The law allows them to be part of the management of football and that is why they must be included in each and every step,” said Nyamweya.

“What I’m going to find out is how they will be managing the game if their term in office is already over. This time all should be involved in forging a way forward in holding credible elections unlike the divisions last time where some felt locked out,” he added.

According to Aduda, kick-starting the process for the elections is a good step and all should be united to ensure a free and fair process.