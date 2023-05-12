FKF Women's Cup: Kispeed host holders Ulinzi in Kisumu

Holders Ulinzi Starlets will face Division One side Kispeed Queens at Moi Stadium in Kisumu in one of the four Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

The soldiers booked a slot in the quarter-finals after thrashing Soccer Sisters 18-0 at the Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on April 17.

Tournament top scorer Fasila Adhiambo, who has six goals to her name, will lead Ulinzi's attack.

Ulinzi tactician Joseph Mwanzia said playing in knock-out stages requires a lot of concentration and hard work.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals we will score but we must be careful not to concede. We are facing a tough side so we have to score goals and maintain the lead. The most important thing is a win,” said Mwanzia.

On Saturday, Thika Queens will face off with another top tier side Nakuru City Queens at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Kibera Soccer Ladies (Division one) will play Kahawa Queens (Regional League) in an earlier match at the same venue.

Kahawa Queens head coach Michael Mure is confident that they will make it to the semi-finals.

"Players are psyched up and we pray for a win on Saturday. Our captain Lucy Mukhwana has three goals we hope she will turn up on the day. We have had enough preparations and my players are equal to the task," said Mure.

In another match, Royal Starlets (Division One) will host Kisumu All Starlets at Ndura stadium in Kitale on Saturday.

This year's edition, which started in Round of 32, had 10 Kenya Premier Women League (KWPL) teams, 16 from Division One and six from the County leagues.

Quarter-final fixtures

Saturday

Kibera Soccer Ladies v Kahawa Queens (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 12pm)

Royal Starlets v Kisumu All Starlets (Ndura Stadium, Kitale 1pm)

Thika Queens v Nakuru City Queens (Ruaraka Grounds, Nairobi 2:15 pm)

Sunday