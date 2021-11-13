Amina Mohamed

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (right) hands over the FKF Inspection Report to the FKF Caretaker Committee chairman Aaron Ringera in Nairobi on November 12, 2021.

FKF probe report: Money in, out to where?

By  ALLAN BULUKU

What you need to know:

  • Rot in football Investigations reveal undisclosed accounts, withdrawals by unauthorised official and much more
  • Bank details show the shocking trail of money into and out  of federation’s multiple bank accounts, transfers of funds into personal account of Mwendwa and lack of accountability for government grants

Millions of shillings from Football Kenya Federation were reportedly wired to the private accounts of Nick Mwendwa as the national team Harambee Stars struggled for basics, Sunday Nation Sport has learnt.

