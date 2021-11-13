FKF probe report: Money in, out to where?

Millions of shillings from Football Kenya Federation were reportedly wired to the private accounts of Nick Mwendwa as the national team Harambee Stars struggled for basics, Sunday Nation Sport has learnt.

An inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has made shocking revelations on how FKF funds were allegedly misappropriated through two secret accounts at Kenya Commercial Bank’s Thika Road Mall branch.

The committee headed by Mike Kimoko exposed a federation that was being managed like a village cattle dip, where rules were openly broken and rogue officials either embezzled, mismanaged or siphoned state funds.

Its findings forced the CS to appoint a caretaker team chaired by Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera to run the sport in the country after a tumultuous reign of Mwendwa’s presidency.

FKF officials allegedly flouted national laws and regulations guiding management of sports organisations, public funds, hiring and firing of employees and conduct of public officers.

The inspection committee reviewed bank reconciliation statements and noticed fictitious withdrawals amounting to Sh29 million. There were also fictitious transfers to private accounts of Mwendwa amounting to Sh8.5 million.

They established that the FKF boss had been refunded for “a debt incurred”. There were, however, no documents to show when, why and how the debt had been incurred and its relationship with FKF.

There were also withdrawals of large amounts, contrary to the Central Bank of Kenya Circular No.1 of 2016.

“Most of the withdrawals were majorly done by an unauthorised FKF employee as revealed in the list of signatories availed to the committee on persons authorised to transact on behalf of the federation,” states the committee’s report.

The authorised signatories are Christine Ojode, the finance officer, Barry Otieno, general secretary, Chris Amimo, a board member, Doris Petra, the vice-president, and Mwendwa.

On March 2, an official withdrew Sh4.9 million from one of the secret accounts at KCB, which is above the limit authorised by CBK. On March 26, there were two withdraws of Sh4.7 million and Sh2.8 million from KCB and NCBA, respectively.

On March 27, the same person withdrew Sh1.6 million, on April 12 (Sh1.5 million) and four days later, Sh2.4 million. Between May 6 and May 7, Sh3 million was transacted from KCB. On May 27, the same individual withdrew Sh2.5 million from NCBA in two batches of Sh1.3 million and Sh1.2 million.

The federation could not account for more than Sh513 million advanced to it by the government for various football activities. There were neither cashbooks nor payment vouchers in regard to grants from the Ministry of Sports for funds the federation received between 2017 and 2021.

“During the committee’s visit to FKF offices, there were no procurement documents available for verification. On further inquiry, the CEO confirmed that they were not using the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015,” states the report.

Payment vouchers revealed that goods and services were bought in cash even when they were not of low value, or purchased directly from a supplier without competitiveness.

Most purchases were also done from same suppliers in many occasions, contrary to Article 227 (1) of the constitution that states: “When a state organ or any other public entity contracts for goods or services, it shall do so in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.”

It was also revealed that FKF incurred expenditures for breach of contracts resulting from un-procedural hiring and firing of coaches and other staff. There were no employment guidelines.

“Positions were not advertised as required under Section 5 of the Employment Act. There doesn’t exist a guiding policy framework on payment of allowances to staff and players. The committee was also unable to access documents relating to rewarding of winning teams (clubs, county sports associations and national team),” states the report.

In recommending the establishment of a caretaker committee to run football for six months, the inspection team said the federation is reluctant to follow the constitution, especially on matters related to management of public funds.

“FKF is unlikely to comply with the Sports Act and its regulations, the Employment Act, Public Finance Management Act, Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015, Public Officer Ethics Act 2003 and any other relevant law relating to sports,” says the report.

The report indicates that the federation had two undisclosed accounts from where most of un-procedural withdrawals were made.