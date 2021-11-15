FKF president Mwendwa arrives in court - Photos

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Monday arrived at the Milimani Law Courts where he is expected to answer to corruption allegations.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa (right) arrives at the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Mwendwa spent their weekend behind bars after being arrested on Friday afternoon and locked up at Gigiri Police station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

The DCI is expected to make a miscellaneous application to hold them for more days to complete investigations into alleged misuse of public funds.