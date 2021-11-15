FKF president Mwendwa arrives in court - Photos

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa (left) arrives at the Milimani Law Courts on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

  • The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers grilled him on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Monday arrived at the Milimani Law Courts where he is expected to answer to corruption allegations. 

