FKF boss Mwendwa, Otieno due in court

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and secretary general Barry Otieno are Monday expected in court over corruption allegations.

Mwendwa and Otieno spent their weekend behind bars after being arrested on Friday afternoon and Saturday night, respectively.

They were locked up at Gigiri Police station.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have been grilling the two officials on the alleged misuse of public funds that came to fore thanks to a finding by an inspection committee formed by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

With the law demanding that suspects be produced in court within 24 hours of arrest, Nation Sport understands that the two will appear before a judge today.

But the DCI are expected to make a miscellaneous application to hold them for more days to complete investigations on the alleged misuse of public funds.

More FKF officials are this week expected to record statements with the DCI over the corruption allegations.

The inspection by the committee formed by CS Amina established that FKF officials allegedly flouted national laws and regulations guiding management of sports organisations, public funds, hiring and firing employees.

The federation could not account for more than Sh513 million advanced to it by the government. There were neither cashbooks nor payment vouchers in regard to grants from the Ministry of Sports for funds the federation received between 2017 and 2021.

“During the committee’s visit to FKF offices, there were no procurement documents available for verification. On further inquiry, the CEO confirmed that they were not using the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015,” states the report.

There was a questionable withdrawals amounting Sh29 million. The reports also shows transfers to Mwendwa's private accounts amounting to Sh8.5 million.

It was also revealed that FKF incurred expenditures for breach of contracts resulting from un-procedural hiring and firing of coaches and other staff. There were no employment guidelines.