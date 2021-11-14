FKF boss Mwendwa, Otieno due in court

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa in a press Conference at La Mada Hotel Nairobi on November 11, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was also revealed that FKF incurred expenditures for breach of contracts resulting from un-procedural hiring and firing of coaches and other staff. There were no employment guidelines.
  • In recommending the establishment of a caretaker committee to run football for six months, the inspection team said the federation is reluctant to follow the constitution, especially on matters related to management of public funds.

Embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and secretary general Barry Otieno are Monday expected in court over corruption allegations. 

