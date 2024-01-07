FKF-PL: Tusker hit KCB for five, AFC down Ulinzi

Tusker striker Eric Kapaito on Sunday bagged a hattrick as the brewers thrashed KCB 5-0 at Police Sacco Stadium in the biggest win over the weekend as the first leg of this season's FKF PL concluded.

AFC Leopards beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in a tightly contested contest at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi, while experienced coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno began his reign as Sofapaka tactician with a 3-0 thrashing of Bidco United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

Murang’a Seal had to dig deep into the final minute of the regular time to salvage a 1-1 draw in an early kick-off at the Police Sacco Stadium.

At Police Sacco, Tusker were 2-0 up in the first half courtesy of Eric Kapaito and Levin Odhiambo.

Kapaito added the third in the 53rd minute and netted a penalty in the 81st minute after Shaphan Oyugi was fouled inside the box. Striker John Njuguna added the fifth at death to crown the huge win for the brewers.

The victory pushed Tusker to the fifth position on the log with 28 points while KCB is sixth with 27 points

"I'm impressed with the way we controlled the game and pushed to score our goals. KCB was not an easy side to beat. Now we have to maintain this performance in the second leg and win the league," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

KCB coach Bernard Mwalala bemoaned poor defending.

"We defended poorly and that is what cost us in the game. It is a poor result and we have to go back to the drawing board before our next match to analyse what went wrong," said Mwalala.

At Nyayo National Stadium, Musa Oundo connected with Clifton Miheso's delivery to bag maximum points as Leopards continued their dominance over Ulinzi Stars.

Leopards moved to 12th on the log on 18 points as Ulinzi Stars dropped to 13th on 17 points.

Leopards coach Tomas Trucha was elated with the win but said he will use the transfer period which kicks off on Monday to make a few additions to his squad.

"Our opponents resorted to long balls to equalise but we had mastered their game. We played better, but we seriously need to sign two central defenders, a number eight and one striker," said Trucha.

Just after being appointed KCB coach last week, Otieno ensured he lifted Batoto ba Mungu from the relegation zone. Forward Jacob Onyango bagged a brace as Dairus Msagha added the third in the win against Bidco United.

Batoto ba Mungu has garnered 17 points and is 15th on the log. In an early kick-off at Police Sacco Stadium, Titus Kapchanga scored in the 90th minute to save Murang’a Seal from defeat. Vincent Wasambo had given the Sharks the lead in the 13th minute of the contest.

Sunday Results