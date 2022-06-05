FKF-PL: Shock as FC Talanta hand Homeboyz walkover

The circus surrounding Kenyan football continued on Sunday after FC Talanta boycotted their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against title-chasing Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka Grounds.

The game which was key to the title race between Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker did not take place after FC Talanta players failed to show up for the match lamenting over unpaid salaries and match winning bonuses.

Homeboyz were at the pitch and even had a prematch warm up, but no FC Talanta player was at Ruaraka.

The match officials waited for FC Talanta players in vain and moments after 3.30pm, the centre referee awarded Homeboyz the walkover.

The walkover means Homeboyz have bagged three points and two goals without kicking a ball heading to their final fixture against Kariobangi Sharks next weekend which is also highly unlikely to take place.

Sources claim Sharks ended their season with a 1-0 loss to Ulinzi Stars on Saturday and are not interested in playing the final game of the season as that would mean spending resources to travel to Kakamega yet they are not title candidates.

FC Talanta CEO Douglas Ratemo told Nation Sport that the claims by players that they are owed salary were false because they are yet to pay only June salaries which has not elapsed.

He however conceded that players are owed match-wining bonus. FC Talanta have not trained for the whole week as players protest over unpaid wages.

“It is fishy they have boycotted the game yet we have not paid only match winning bonuses for four matches, one when they were in the National Super League and three in FKF-PL. We have promised them the monies will be paid as soon as it hits our accounts from sponsors," said Ratemo.

"We spent money to buy them lunch but they are no show and even the captain's phone is switched off. It is sad but their behaviour is suspicious, maybe there are external forces which have pushed them to do act that way," he added.

Effort to reach coach Ken Kenyatta to comment on the issue proved futile as he didn't answer our calls.

It is not clear if FC Talanta will honour Wednesday's rescheduled clash against Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.