FKF-PL: Rangers, Gor register crucial home wins

Despite struggling last season, league leaders Posta Rangers have surprised many with a perfect start to the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season.

The mailmen have been on a fine run and play entertaining football which has drawn fans from other teams in the stadium during their matches.

A convincing 3-1 win over Sofapaka on Sunday proved that Posta Rangers will not be a pushover this season despite narrowly surviving relegation last season.

The mailmen are still unbeaten after three rounds of matches. They played out to a barren draw against Bidco United in their first game of the season on August 27 before beating star-studded Kenya Police 3-0 two weeks ago at Kasarani Annex.

"This is the end product of what I have been doing since being appointed coach last season. I have been injecting my philosophy during training and they have adapted," said Posta Rangers coach John Kamau.

"It is too early to say that we are up to something this season. However, our aim is to ensure we maintain this performance and win our matches," he added.

Posta Rangers renaissance has also been attributed to signing quality players in the just concluded transfer window.

Among the players who have put up a good performance for the mailmen are AFC Leopards reject Peter Thiong'o, former Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia, former Bandari forward Felix Oluoch and midfielder Meshack Muyonga who joined from Mathare United.

Against Sofapaka, Thiongo' netted a brace while Macharia was also on the scoresheet.

Rangers lead the log on seven points, the same as Gor Mahia who have an inferior goal difference.

"The players we brought have complimented the ones we had and are continuing to gel very well. This is a big season for us if we continue with the momentum," said Kamau, also a former Mathare United coach.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry said the 4-1 thumping of Nairobi City Stars on Sunday shows the club is ready to defend its league title.

Striker Benson Omala bagged a brace while other goals were netted by defender Rooney Onyango and midfielder Austin Odhiambo.

"This performance shows we are improving everyday. We dominated the game and even in our own assessment, we were 70 percent up. We used our chances and won the match with a huge margin," said McKinstry.

Gor face a stern Kakamega Homeboyz test in their next match.

Despite bagging maximum points in the first two games of the season, newbies Murang'a Seal tasted their first defeat in the top flight league against FC Talanta.

Former Bidco United striker Alex Keke scored the lone goal which sunk the newly promoted side at Ruaraka Grounds.

Kariobangi Sharks duo of Wilson Stanley and Geoffrey Onyango were on target as the young side coached by William Muluya shocked KCB 2-1 at Kasarani Annex.

Sunday results

Posta Rangers 3 Sofapaka 1

Gor Mahia 4 Nairobi City Stars 1

FC Talanta 1 Murang’a Seal 0