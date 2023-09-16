Fans go wild at Leopards after another tame show, Tusker lose

A visibly dejected but tough talking AFC Leopards coach Tom "Gaza" Juma was the subject of the fans wrath after the team played out to a barren draw against Muhoroni Youth on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“I'm being fought by the Secretary General. But everyone has his opinion and that is their right,” Juma claimed.

“He is there. Ask him why he is fighting me,” added Juma.

Leopards club Secretary General Gilbert Andugu just gazed at the commotion as angry fans chanted “Juma must go” in the stands.

Some fan even tried to physically get at Juma as he headed to the dressing room but security was alert to the danger.

The irate mob could only hurl insults at the besieged tactician.

The draw against Muhoroni Youth was the second for Ingwe in their three matches this season.

The Big Cats played out to a barren draw against FC Talanta on August 27 in their first game of the season before going down 1-0 to KCB in their second game two weeks ago.

“Our expectations were not met but the season has just started and we should ensure we win our matches. We have to work every day. We have competent players but they will take time to gel. However, that should not be the excuse for the underwhelming performance,” said Juma.

Speaking separately, Andugu said that there is no bad blood between him and Juma and he was also disappointed with the team's result just like Ingwe fans.

“I have been advocating for patience and telling our fans to give the coach time. If there is anything the coach says, he has to prove it because I’m not aware. This is a members’ club and members will decide by themselves. We are just custodians,” said Andugu.

Muhoroni Youth coach Charles Odera was elated with his team’s performance, and said holding Leopards was a good result for the visitors.

“From the word go, we attacked because that was our game plan. We got our chances but missed. Our objective this season is to finish in a respectable position unlike last season where we only just survived relegation,” said the tactician.

Kenya Police are also struggling to get their season up and running.

They played out to a 1-1 draw against Shabana at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

Midfielder Peter “Maestro” Ogechi gave the newly promoted Shabana the lead in the 87th minute before Clinton Kinanga salvaged a draw in fourth minute of time added on.

"We are satisfied with a point since we were playing away. It was a tense match," said under fire Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza.

His Shabana counterpart Sammy Okoth attributed the draw to lapse in concentration in his defence.

This was the third time Shabana were conceding a goal in the dying minutes this season.

Tusker were the receiving end at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega falling 2-1 to a determined Kakamega Homeboyz.

The hosts netted two quick first half goals via forward Ambrose Sifuna and Harambee Stars striker Moses Shumah.

Sifuna, a former Sofapaka striker, collected a loose ball near the danger area, dribbled past Michael Kibwage before sending custodian Brian Bwire the wrong way.

Shumah latched onto a Kevin Amwayi cross to send the ball home and double Homeboyz’s lead on 38 minutes.

Tusker pulled a goal back in the second half via Eric Zakayo.

In other matches on Saurday, Nzoia Sugar drew 1-1 with Bidco United while Bandari edged out Ulinzi Stars 1-0 courtesy of Hassan Abdallah's strike.

In Sudi, Dan Wafula put Nzoia Sugar in the lead in the first half only for Bidco’s Desmond Agofa to restore parity in the second period.