Five-star Gusii hand Vihiga Bullets rude welcome to NSL

Vihiga Bullets started life in the National Super League (NSL) with a 5-1 loss to Gusii FC at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho grounds in Kisii County on Saturday.

Vihiga were relegated from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League last season together with Mathare United who face Migori Youth away on Sunday.

Determined Gusii netted their first goal in 24th minute through Cyrus Oucho before Abel Nyatenga scored the second 10 minutes later.

Vincent Wanga capitalised on laxity from the opponent's defence to score the third in 38th minute to give the hosts a deserved 3-0 lead at the break.

Mathew Tegisi made it 4-0 on 54 minutes before the visitors scored their consolation in the 68th minute.

Albert Mogeni netted the fifth goal in the 72nd minute after the hosts made delightful passes in the visitor’s territory.

Despite the huge win, Gusii head coach Kassim Junior cautioned his boys that the season is still new.

"It is good to win in the first match of the season. But we still have much to do in our subsequent assignments," said Kassim.

Vihiga Bullets coach George Owoko defended his charges saying they tried despite the loss.

"Most of my players are new and they are yet to familiarise with one another. I hope we will bounce back stronger," he noted.

Gusii chairman Paul Mayieko announced that they had landed a sponsorship deal with Chapabet, a betting firm.

"We have secured Chapabet as our sponsor. We will announce details of the deal in due course," Mayieko announced after the match.

Results

Gusii 5 Vihiga Bullets 1

Mully Children’s Home 2 SS Assad 2

Rainbow 1 Darajani Gogo 0

Vihiga United 1 Kajiado 2