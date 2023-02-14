FKF-PL: Omala's hat-trick takes Gor Mahia top

A first half hat-trick by red-hot striker Benson Omala Tuesday inspired former champions Gor Mahia to a 4-0 rout over Wazito in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

The big win in the rescheduled fixture propelled the 19-time champions to the top of the log with 33 points and a game in hand. Nzoia Sugar, who have played 15 matches, drop to second with 31 points.

Wazito, who have played 13 matches, are 16th with nine points. The treble cemented the former Western Stima man’s lead at the top scorers chart with 15 goals.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala wheels away in celebration after scoring past Wazito goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on February 14, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

It was also his second hat-trick this season after his exploits against Vihiga United.

“Our goal scoring form was very good today. We were very clinical,” said K’Ogalo coach Johnathan McKinstry.

“Benson( Omala) has improved a lot this season but also we give huge credit to the guys giving him the service. It never concerns us where we are in the league table. What concerns us is whether we are collecting those points to get to our target.”

Wazito’s goalkeeper coach Samuel Odhaimbo said: “The boys tried their best. This is a very young team that we are trying to build and for most of them, it is their first time playing in the top flight league.

I believe if they continue playing that way, they will improve. We conceded early because of lack of concentration, while we also arrived late in Nairobi.”

Wazito made a strong start with two early attempts which K’Ogalo goalkeeper Gad Mathews dealt with.

But on seven minutes, Omala left the visitors scratching their heads after he headed in a cross from the right.

Gor Mahia's George Odhiambo vies for the ball with Wazito's Vincent Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on February 14, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Moments later, Wazito's Ibrahim Ochieng should have equalised had he shown more composure with his shot which went wide.

Omala almost doubled Gor's advantage in the 19th minute, but his effort with the back of his head from a long pass went off.

There was a scare for K’Ogalo moments to the half-hour mark when Felix Ochieng whipped across into their box from the right, but none of the purple shirts who had rushed forward were clinical enough.

Wazito FC's Yusuf Mohamed tackles Gor Mahia's Bonface Omondi during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on February 14, 2023 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omala completed his brace and hat-trick in the 33rd and 43rd minutes respectively with brilliant finishes to give K’Ogalo a healthy lead at the break.

Gor made the first substitution at the restart, captain Philemon Otieno making way for John Ochieng, before John Macharia, Austin Odhiambo and Lyson Muyonga replaced Boniface Omondi, George Odhiambo and Omala respectively later in the half.

Wazito introduced of Anthony Odhiambo, Clinton Okoth, Calvince Odoyo and Fredrick Okello for Felix Ochieng, Dickson Raila, Yusuf Mohammed and Ibrahim Ochieng respectively.

Substitute Ochieng sealed K’Ogalo’s big win with an 86th minute goal.

On Wednesday, former champions Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks clash at MISC Kasarani Annex.

While Sharks go into the match looking to bounce back to winning ways after failing to do so in their last three matches, Mathare will be looking to build on their slim 1-0 win over Vihiga Bullets last Wednesday.