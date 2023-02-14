Paul Nkata appointed as Wazito coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Wazito on Tuesday appointed Ugandan Paul Nkata as the club's head coach.

A source at the club confided to Nation Sport that the Ugandan coach is already in Nairobi and will be in the stands during Tuesday's FKF-PL's tie against Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

He takes over from Jaffers Odongo, who switched to Kakamega Homeboyz on Monday as assistant coach and trainer.

Nkata will be in the dug out during their home game against Bandari on Saturday at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

"We have him here and he will be in charge of the Bandari game," said a source at the club who can't be quoted as he is not authorised to speak on behalf of the club.

Efforts to reach Wazito Chairman Moses 'Janabi' Adagala proved futile as he neither received calls or answered this scribe's text.

Nkata has previously coached Muhoroni Youth, Wazito, Kakamega Homeboyz, Nairobi City Stars Tusker and Bandari.

He won the Kenyan Premier League title with Tusker in 2016.

In January 2019, he fled Kenya after Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused him of fixing matches.

Nkata had been accused of receiving cash to influence the outcome of top-flight matches pitting Homeboyz against Sony Sugar and Mathare United.

In January 2020, the Ugandan Football Federation confirmed that Fifa had absolved him of any wrong doing.