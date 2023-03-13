FKF-PL: Mathare United extend good record against big boys

AFC Leopards' 1-0 loss to a resurgent Mathare United on Sunday, which ended their 10 match unbeaten run, was the biggest upset in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches played over the weekend.

The loss against the Slum Boys at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani came ruined Ingwe's 56th year celebrations.

Before the defeat, Leopards had not lost any league game since January 14, when they went down 2-1 to Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

Furthermore, Leopards goalkeeper Levis Opiyo had kept a clean sheet in the last nine matches.

Coincidentally, the last time the 25-year-old custodian conceded was in their 2-1 win over Mathare United in the first leg clash at Ruaraka Grounds on January 18.

Among the big matches Leopards have won during the 10 match unbeaten run included 1-0 victory over title contenders KCB on February 26 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Leopards also stopped on-form Kenya Police by a solitary goal at the same venue on January 25. The 12 time champions also recorded an impressive 6-0 win over FC Talanta on February 9.

Leopards' Belgian coach Patrick Aussems conceded that the 2008 champions played a good game, but blamed the loss on injuries of his key players.

Among the Ingwe regulars who missed the game were defenders Kayci Odhiambo, Lewis Bandi and midfielder Musa Oundo.

"We didn't deserve to get anything out of this game because we didn't play the way we have always done. This is because some of our key players have injuries," said Aussems. Leopards are sixth on the log on 32 points from 19 matches.

For Mathare, it was sweet revenge and also a good result after last week's 1-0 defeat to Sofapaka. Mathare have only lost twice in their last seven matches.

Coach Sam Koko charges also beat league leaders Gor Mahia 2-1 at Kasarani on March 1. The 2008 champions are 14th on 19 points from 18 matches.

Despite the win, Koko told Nation Sport that there is no room for laxity and excitement as they eye a top 10 finish.

"This (win) will boost our confidence and motivates us,but we shouldn't relax because there are still many matches before the end of the season," said Koko, who also doubles up as the side's goalkeeper trainer.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia opened a five-point gap at the top after the chasing pack of KCB, championsTusker and Nzoia Sugar failed to pick maximum points.

K'Ogalo leads the standings on 41 points, five more than KCB, while Tusker (35points) are in third spot.

Kenya Police and Nzoia Sugar are both on 34 points, but the law enforcers have one game in hand while the Sugar millers have played 19 rounds.

However, there is no reprieve for bottom placed Vihiga Bullets who have a paltry five points and have just one win this season.