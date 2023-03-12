FKF-PL: Gor fry Bidco United to move five points clear

Leaders Gor Mahia on Sunday opened a five-point gap at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League after edging out Bidco United 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium.

On-form striker Benson Omala continued with his impressive show by scoring the lone goal in the 18th minute after mishap in the Bidco defence. This was the 19th goal for the Kisumu Day alumnus with 15 matches still left to play.

Omala is only seven goals shy of reaching the record of the all-time FKF-PL record goalscorer Maurice 'Sonyi’ Ochieng’, who scored 26 goals for Gor during the 1976 season.

The forward was however stretched out late in the second half after a foul, with Llyod Khavuchi taking his place.

However, Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry allayed any fears that it was a serious one.

"It is not a serious one and I'm sure he will be ready for our next match. We played well, covered our opponents but they also missed some good opportunities. We had not won in our last two matches and this brings back our confidence," said the Irishman.

Gor have now amassed 41 points from 19 matches. They had lost 3-1 to Mathare United and drew 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar in their two previous matches.

The chasing pack KCB, Nzoia Sugar and Tusker all dropped points in their respective matches.

The bankers lost 2-1 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex, Nzoia Sugar went down 1-0 to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Ground, while champions Tusker had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds.

At Ruaraka, Alvin Ochieng’ netted for FC Talanta in the 26th minute, but defender Charles Momanyi salvaged a point for the defending champions in the 88nd minute.

Joseph Waithira of Bandari FC (right) vies for the ball with Randay Bakari of Nzoia Sugar FC during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on March 12, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In Mombasa former Sofapaka man Joe Waithira's 68th minute goal was all the dockers needed to bag the maximum points at home.

Midfielder Julius Masaba and Fortune Omotto were on target for Sharks, while Francis Kahiro netted for the bankers.

KCB are second on 36 points from 19 matches, while Tusker are third on 35 points having played a game less. Nzoia Sugar dropped to fourth on 34 points from 19 matches.

At Kasarani Stadium, Mathare United avenged their first leg defeat to AFC Leopards by beating them 1-0 with Chrispine Owino scoring the only goal.

Owino blasted the ball home from a close range in the 71st minute after Ingwe custodian Levis Opiyo had parried a shot from Curtis Wekesa.

Midfielder Duke Abuya’s free kick was enough to seal maximum points on the road for Kenya Police against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Posta Rangers beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 courtesy of evergreen Timothy Otieno's lone goal in an early kick off at MISC Kasarani Annex.

The tie between Wazito and Vihiga Bullets, who occupy last two slots in the league, ended in a barren draw at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

Sunday's Results

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 Kenya Police 1

FC Talanta 1 Tusker 1

Bandari 1 Nzoia 0

Gor Mahia 1 Bidco United 0

Wazito 0 Vihiga Bullets 0

Posta Rangers 1 Ulinzi Stars 1

Mathare United 1 AFC Leopards 0