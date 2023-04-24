FKF-PL: Leaders Gor seek to extend slim lead

With only eight matches to the end of the season, the battle for Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title continues to gather pace with both leaders Gor Mahia and defending champions Tusker in action on Wednesday.

Gor, who lead the log on 56 points from 26 matches, face FC Talanta at Kasarani.

On the same day, Tusker--who are two points behind K'Ogalo from as many matches--face fourth-placed KCB who have amassed 49 points.

On Tuesday, two matches are on the cards with the Slum Derby pitting Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks being the highlight game at Kasarani Annex.

In an early kick off at the same venue, former champions Sofapaka will host Wazito.

Title-chasing Nzoia Sugar will play Posta Rangers on Wednesday while AFC Leopards, 12-time champions, face Bidco United the same day at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu County.

Since this will be an away game, AFC Leopards fans, who are serving a four-match ban from their home matches, will be allowed to attend.

FKF imposed the ban on Leopards' fans due to the chaos that rocked their match against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium wo weeks ago.

Gor have never lost to FC Talanta since the latter was promoted to the topflight league two seasons ago. The best result coach Ken Kenyatta's charges have registered was a barren draw in January 15, 2022.

FC Talanta are fighting to avoid relegation as they sit 14th on 27 points. They are unbeaten in the last four matches, with their last defeat being the 3-2 loss to Mathare United on April 5.

Focus will be on Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who leads the Golden Boot race with 23 goals. The 21-year-old forward didn't score in the narrow 1-0 win over Kenya Police last weekend but provided an assist for Austin Odhiambo's second half goal.

With eight matches to go, Omala is racing against time to surpass the league's goal-scoring record of 26 goals in a season set by Maurice "Sonyi" Ochieng' in 1976.

Coach Jonathan McKinstry said they are taking a game at a time and will fight for the league title to the end.

"What is important now is to do our best on the pitch, focus on our opponents and win our matches. No team is easy as even those in the relegation zone are fighting to survive so we have to toil and get our tactics right," said McKinstry.

His opposite number Ken Kenyatta believes they can end the bad record against Gor though he conceded it will be a tough game.

"The boys are ready for the game and we have to fight because the three results in football come on the pitch. Gor is a good team but we have also equally improved and won't be pushovers," said Kenyatta.

The veteran coach revealed that among the players he will be missing due to injuries are defender Augustine Kuta, striker Brian Yakhama and Jarius Kajairo.

At Ruaraka, Tusker will have to be at their best to beat KCB whose coach Zedekiah Otieno believes they are still in the title race.

Head-to-head record gives Tusker an edge over the bankers as they have not lost in the last 10 meetings between the two sides.

KCB last beat Tusker in 2015 season when they won 1-0. The bankers will have to fight to bag maximum points to keep up with Gor, Tusker and Nzoia Sugar in the title race.

A win for Nzoia Sugar against Posta Rangers and a slip up by Tusker and Gor will see the millers firmly back in contention for the title.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Tuesday

Sofapaka v Wazito (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Mathare United v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Wednesday

Nairobi City Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Bidco United v AFC Leopards (Thika)

Tusker v KCB (Ruaraka)

FC Talanta v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Ulinzi Stars v Vihiga Bullets (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bandari v Kenya Police (Mbaraki)