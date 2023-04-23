FKF-PL: KCB rally to hold Leopards in four-goal thriller

Visitors KCB Sunday came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium.

Ingwe looked headed for a win but substitute Francis Kairo struck the equaliser for KCB three minutes from time.

At Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, hosts Kakamega Homeboyz thumped bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 2-0. The match between Leopards, and KCB was played behind closed doors in line with FKF’s directive last Wednesday.

KCB are fourth with 49 points from 26 matches, while Leopards are eighth with 38 points from the same number of matches.

“It was a tough match and we gave away two easy goals in the first half. I must congratulate my players for a good job in the second half, even though we also missed some easy scoring opportunities. We still have 24 points to fight for and with only seven points between us and leaders (Gor), it (winning the title) is something we can manage. We still have time and room and at the end of the day, we want to be at the top,” said KCB’s coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Leopards coach Patrick Aussems said that lack of their fans in the stadium motivated his boys to give their all for the draw.

“Even if we were leading 2-0 at halftime, we should have lost this game. The stadium ban of fans gave my players the need to give their 200 percent so we were able to keep the draw,” said Aussems.

The federation banned Leopards’ supporters from their upcoming four home matches after they caused chaos in their round 25 clash against Kakamega Homeboyz last Sunday at Bukhungu Stadium, leading to its abandonment on 34 minutes.

Apart from awarding Homeboyz the match, Ingwe was also docked three points, fined Sh500,000, and directed to carter for the medication of referee Michael Obuya, who was beaten by the irate fans.

Peter Thiongo gave the 12-time champions a bright start in the match when he slotted home in the third minute.

Ingwe thwarted several attempts by the hardworking Bankers’ to breach their defence for an equaliser, forcing Henry Onyango to go for a long range attempt on 36 minutes, which flew above the crossbar. Leopards’ goalkeeper Levis Opiyo then denied Cliff Oruko from close range.

Kenyan international Victor Omune doubled the hosts advantage in extra time of the first half through a penalty after Jafari Owiti was fouled inside the box.

Four minutes into the restart, Oruko reduced the deficit for KCB in the 49th minute.

Omune was not lucky with his long range attempt on the other end just moments later, before the visitors wasted a glorious chance for an equaliser on 73 minutes from a free-kick at the edge of the box.

Kairo, who replaced Onyango five minutes later, snatched the equaliser with a header in the 87th minute.