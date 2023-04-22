FKF-PL: Gor sting Police to return top

Gor Mahia Saturday returned to the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 1-0 win over Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi.

This is after Tusker, who headed into the round 26 matches as leaders, lost by a similar margin to hosts Nzoia Sugar at rain-soaked Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Gor lead the standings with 56 points from 26 matches, while Tusker are second with 54 points from 25 matches.

In other FKF-PL matches held Saturday, Bidco United were the day's biggest winners with a 3-0 romp over Sofapaka at MISC Kasarani Annex, the same venue where Nairobi City Stars defeated Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in an early kick-off.

Relegation candidates Wazito shocked Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, while 10-man Posta Rangers compounded Mathare United relegation woes with a 2-0 win at Ruaraka Grounds.

Bandari and FC Talanata battled to a 1-1 draw at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

The clash between Gor, and Police was the highlight of the weekend, with the law enforcers seeking to avenge their 2-1 loss to K’Ogalo in the first leg.

It was a balanced encounter with midfielder Austin Odhiambo’s 56th minute goal making the difference. Odhiambo slotted home from close range after being teed up by Benson Omala from Dennis Ng'ang'a's free kick.

“I am happy with the way we defended late into the game and secured this win,” said Gor’s coach Jonathan Mckinstry. “The title race is getting hotter, so we should win our matches.”

Police’s coach Francis Baraza said: “We made a mistake in our defending. We shall fight to the last game, there is no giving up.”

At Sudi Stadium, James Kibande’s goal from the spot on 22 minutes is all Nzoia needed to dent Tusker’s title charge. The defending champions thought they had grabbed the equaliser five minutes from time but Jackson Macharia’s goal was ruled out by the referee.

It was Tusker’s first defeat in their last 12 matches while for Nzoia, the slim win extended their unbeaten run to seven matches. The millers, who are dreaming of a maiden FKF-PL title are third with 51 points from 26 matches.

Alex Keke, Samuel Ndung'u and Gabriel Wandera scored a goal apiece for Bidco in the their big win over Sofapaka. It was their first win in nine matches, leaving them 13th with 27 points, just one point below Sofapaka.

At Mbaraki Sports Club, visitors Talanta took the lead through December Ihisakah in the 63rd minute but second half substitute Enock Machaka equalised for Bandari on 76 minutes.

"We deserved to win this game but my strikers missed a number of scoring opportunities especially after having conceded the goal. I'm going to work on this so that we perform better against Kenya Police in our next game,” said Bandari’s coach Anthony Kimani.

His Talanta counterpart Ken Kenyatta said it was a plus to get an away point, and commended his players for having put up a credible performance. He said they are looking to register a positive result against Gor in their next match.

Bandari are sixth with 40 points from 25 matches while Talanta are placed 14th with 27 points from 26 matches.

Saturday results

Kariobangi Sharks 1 Nairobi City Stars 2

Bandari 1 FC Talanta 1

Mathare United 0 Posta Rangers 2

Nzoia Sugar 1 Tusker 0

Kenya Police 0 Gor Mahia 1

Wazito 1 Ulinzi Stars 0

Sofapaka 0 Bidco United 3

Sunday fixture

Vihiga Bullets v Kakamega Homeboyz Bukhungu Stadium 3pm