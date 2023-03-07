FKF-PL: Gor, Nzoia clash as second leg starts

The second leg of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) kicks off on Wednesday with the highlight being the top-of-the-table clash pitting leaders Gor Mahia against second-placed Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

The league took a one-week break as the FKF Cup finally got underway with new sponsors Mozzart Bet. All 18 teams will be in action in different venues across the country Wednesday afternoon.

Defending champions Tusker welcome Bandari at Ruaraka grounds, while third-placed KCB face FC Talanta respectively. Twelve-time champions AFC Leopards host second-from-bottom Wazito at Nyayo Stadium.

K'Ogalo lead the FKF-PL log on 37 points from 17 matches, while Nzoia Sugar have garnered 33 points from the same number of matches.

Gor head to Nzoia Sugar on the back of a shock 2-1 loss to Mathare United, which was their second defeat of the season.

The 19 time champions have an uphill task against the Sugar millers who are unbeaten at their Sudi Stadium base this season.

Buoyed by huge fans turnout in their home matches, the cane cutters will hope to capitalise on their 12th man advantage.

K'Ogalo beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in the first leg at Nyayo National Stadium on November 19, 2022.

The Bungoma based side under the tutelage of youthful coach Salim Babu have also failed to pick maximum points in their last two matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Posta Rangers and a barren draw against FC Talanta.

Apart from Posta Rangers, the only other sides which have picked a point at Sudi Stadium are AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari.

A win for Nzoia Sugar will reduce Gor Mahia's lead at the top to one point. In the past five meetings, the Sugar millers have two wins, Gor have recorded one victory, while two matches have ended in draws.

"We have not lost at home and we can't afford that, now that we are only four points behind Gor. It is going to be a very tough match but we are ready," said Nzoia Sugar midfielder Boniface Munyendo, who has netted five goals this season.

On-fire striker Benson Omala will be the player to watch for K'Ogalo, while Joseph Mwangi is expected to lead Nzoia Sugar's attack.

Omala leads the Golden Boot chase with 17 goals, while Mwangi has seven to his name.

"We have to bounce back from the Mathare United defeat and cement our lead at the top. It will be a very tough match because our opponents are also in the title race," said Gor Mahia midfielder Boniface Omondi.

Mojo back

Despite struggling in recent matches, Tusker are getting their mojo back and a win against Bandari could move them to second if other results go their way.

The brewers are fourth on 31 points Bandari inflicted Tusker's defeat of the season in the first leg at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa.

In their last five meetings, both sides have won twice with the other tie ending in a stalemate.

The bankers, who also have 33 points, will move second with a win against FC Talanta. AFC Leopards will be out to avenge their controversial 2-1 loss to Wazito in January.

Belgium tactician Patrick Aussems will pit his wits against new Wazito coach Charles 'Ode' Odera.

Wednesday's Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Sofapaka v Mathare United ( MISC Kasarani 1pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Gor Mahia (Sudi)

AFC Leopards v Wazito ( Nyayo)

Vihiga Bullets v Posta Rangers (Bukhungu)

Tusker v Bandari (Ruaraka)

Bidco United v Nairobi City Stars (Thika)

Ulinzi Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

KCB v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)