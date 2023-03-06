FKF Cup: Holders Gor Mahia face Homeboyz in last-16

Defending champions Gor Mahia will battle fellow top-flight side Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in the Round of 16 of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

The tie is one of three all-Premiership ties in the competition, whose winner will represent the country in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Eleven FKF-PL clubs qualified for the round of 16 with Division One side Rainbow also advancing.

It will be another Security Forces Derby as Kenya Police clash with Ulinzi Stars. Losing finalists AFC Leopards will face Ulinzi Stars, while KCB have a date with Murang'a Seal.

League champions Tusker will play Rainbow, while Sofapaka face Darajani Gogo at home.

Other matches will see FKF-PL sides Bandari and Kariobangi Sharks clash with Mwatate United and Equity respectively.

The matches will be played on April 1 and 2. Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia said they are taking the competition seriously.

"There is no small team because this is also a serious competition. This means even after advancing to the next round, we have to prepare well to face our opponents," said Macharia.

Tusker on Saturday eliminated Garissa based Berlin 7-0 with Stewart Omondi, who was returning from a lengthy injury, netting a hattrick.

"From this performance, I hope the coach will give me more minutes in the coming matches. It is long since I scored and the season has not been good for me. This is a competition where every team is strong," said Omondi.

The winner of the FKF Cup will go home with Sh2 million, while runners up Sh1 million. Third and fourth place finish will earn the respective teams Sh750 000 and Sh500,000.

Round of 16 Fixtures

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Gor Mahia FC

Kenya Police FC vs Ulinzi Stars

KCB vs Bidco United

Murang’a Seal vs AFC Leopards SC

Bandari Fc vs Mwatate United

Kariobangi Sharks vs Equity

Rainbow Fc vs Tusker