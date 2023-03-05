FKF Cup: Holders Gor Mahia edge Kibera Soccer

Defending champions Gor Mahia Sunday started their defence of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup with a slim 1-0 win over Division One side Kibera Soccer at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Visitors Kariobangi Sharks hammered Naivasha-based Marula 6-0 at Longonot Horticulture Grounds to register the biggest win of the day.

Bandari thumped Administration Police 2-0 at National Youth Service Yatta Grounds, Sofapaka edged-out Karatina Homeboyz (County League) 3-0 while Kenya Police thrashed Scarlet FC 4-1 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Shalimar FC (County League) 4-3 in post-match penalties after drawing 0-0 in normal time at Longonot Horticulture Ground, while Division One side Equity FC shocked Mara Sugar (National Super League) 2-1 at MISC Kasarani Stadium.

K’Ogalo’s starting lineup was dominated by second string players, with red-hot striker Benson Omala, George “Blackberry” Odhiambo and goalkeeper Gad Mathews dropping to the bench.

Goalkeeper Caleb Otieno, John Nyawir and Lloyd Muyonga are among the second string players who were given a starting role.

Muyonga’s 38th minute strike gave nine-time winners Gor the win.

“We made a lot of changes which led to lack of fluidity. We want to continue with our run as the defending champions,” said Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Kibera Soccer coach Ramadhan Vijago said: “We did not take our chances and while I am disappointed by that, it is something I have learnt when facing big teams.”

Paul Odhiambo, Leon Otieno, Sigmunn Maina, Kevin Wangaya, Patrick Ngunyi and Sharif Musa were all on scoresheet in Sharks’ rout over Marula.

The Scarlet FC squad that faced-off with Police was full of ex-players including goalkeeper Dancun Ochieng, James Situma, Maurice Odipo, Ali Abondo and Oscar Kadenge.

Kenya Police FC's Francis Kahata (left) celebrates his goal with David Simiyu during their FKF Cup Round of 32 match against Scarlet at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on March 5, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The law enforcers made light work of the former players with Duke Abuya, Francis Kahata and Elvis Rupia scoring a goal apiece. Police’s other strike was an own goal by a Scarlet player.

The round 16 stage will be held on the first weekend of April with the final scheduled for June 24.

FKF have a June 30 deadline to forward to CAF the name of the team which will represent Kenya in the Confederation Cup.

The winner of the domestic cup will pocket Sh2 million, while second, third and fourth placed teams will receive Sh1 million, Sh750, 000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

Sunday's matches

Shalimar 3 (0) Kakamega Homeboyz 4 (0)

Marula 0 Kariobangi Sharks 6

Administration Police 0 Bandari 2

Karatina Homeboyz 0 Sofapaka 3

Kibera Soccer 0 Gor Mahia 1

Equity 2 Mara Sugar 1