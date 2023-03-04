FKF Cup: No upsets as favourites advance

Big guns AFC Leopards, Tusker, KCB, Ulinzi Stars and Bidco United Saturday floored their underdogs opponents to progress to the Round of 16 in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup.

National Super League (NSL) sides Darajani Gogo, Muranga Seal and Mwatate United also advanced to the next round of the competition, whose winner will play in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

FKF Division One side Rainbow FC are also through to the next round. Ten-time winners Leopards, who last lifted the title in 2017, thumped Zetech Titans 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Stadium.

Related Matasi recounts career breakthrough as FKF Cup resumes Football

A stone throw away at MISC Kasarani Annex, five-time winners Tusker thrashed Berlin FC (Garissa County League) 7-0, while KCB defeated Michael Olunga-owned MOFA (Homa Bay County League) by a solitary goal at Gusii Stadium.

Ulinzi Stars edged out National Super League (NSL) side Kajiado FC 2-0 at Ildamat Stadium, while Bidco United thumped Lions 3-2 in post-match penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

In other matches, Darajani Gogo saw off Nyota FC by a solitary goal at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega, while Rainbow FCshocked Migori Youth 5-3 in post-match penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

Mwatate United defeated Coastal Heroes 5-3 in post-match penalties after settling for a one-all draw in normal time.

Leopards showed their early intent to return to continental football by fielding a strong squad captained by Eugene Mukangula.

Striker Maxwell Otieno, and Clifford Nyakeya struck in either halves to help Ingwe get the better of Zetech.

Stewart Omondi starred with a hat-trick in Tusker’s rout over Berlin. Erick Zakayo scored a brace, while Shaphan Siwa and Shami Kibwa contributed to the brewers' big win with a goal apiece.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said they are taking the competition seriously.

“The players we gave a chance in this game have proved themselves and done well. I’m impressed by how they played and will prepare very well for the next round. Our opponents also played well only that we had an experienced squad than them,” said Matano.

Results

Nyota FC 0 Darajani Gogo 1

Rainbow 2 (5) Migori Youth 2 (3)

MOFA 0 KCB 1

Zetech Titans FC 0 AFC Leopards 1

Berlin FC 0 Tusker 7

Lions 2 (2) Bidco United 2 (3)

Luanda Villa 1 Murang’a Seal 4

Mwatate United 1 (4) United Coastal Heroes 1 (2)

Kajiado FC 0 Ulinzi Stars 2

Playing Sunday

Karatina Homeboyz v Sofapaka 3pm (Karatina Stadium)

Shalimar v Kakamega Homeboyz (Longonot Horticulture Ground, Naivasha, 1 pm).

Marula v Kariobangi Sharks (Longonot Horticulture Grounds, 3.15pm)

Equity v Mara Sugar (MISC Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Scarlet v Kenya Police (MISC Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Kibera Soccer v Gor Mahia 3pm (MISC Kasarani Stadium)

Administration Police v Bandari 3pm(NYS Grounds, Yatta)