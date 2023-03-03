Matasi recounts career breakthrough as FKF Cup resumes

Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi says he holds the Football Kenya Federation Cup in high regard since it opened doors for his illustrious football career.

Matasi is not only the first choice custodian at Tusker but also the national team Harambee Stars.

He shone in the 2010 final while playing for West Kenya Sugar against Sofapaka who beat them 2-0. Then, the sugar millers overcame seasoned sides like Sher Karuturi, Western Stima and Kariobangi Sharks enroute the final.

"After the final, Coach Ezekiel Akhwana spotted me and wanted me to sign for Sofapaka. Other teams also showed interest but I ended up joining AFC Leopards through the FKF Cup. This competition shaped me,” said the 35 years old custodian.

"This Cup gives all players even from the lower leagues a chance to impress and get spotted. It is when they play against the big teams that they can be spotted and end up playing in the top tier league,” he added.

The Harambee Stars custodian encouraged young players to give their best during the FKF Cup because being one of the oldest competitions in the country it has helped shape a lot of talents.

“I impressed coaches while at West Kenya and it opened ways for me. I had a dream of playing against Nicholas Muyoti, Duncan Ochieng’, Wycliffe Kasaya, Boniface Oluoch among other key players then and through this I finally played against or with them,” he asserted.

This season's FKF Cup, now referred to as the Mozzart Cup, kicks off this weekend with Round 32 matches across various venues in the country. The knockout competition is returning after failing to take place in the last two seasons due to lack of sponsors.

The winner will get a chance to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. The winning team will also take home Sh2 million, while second, third and fourth-placed teams will receive Sh1 million, Sh750, 000 and Sh500, 000 respectively.

This year’s contest has attracted 11 FKF-Premier League clubs including holders Gor, Tusker and Leopards. There are seven National Super League clubs, while those from Division One and County Clubs are eight and six respectively.

Defending champions Gor Mahia will face FKF Division One side Kibera Soccer on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in what is expected to be an entertaining match.

AFC Leopards, who were runners-up in 2021, face lower division side Zetech Titans at the same venue on Saturday.

Kibera Soccer coach Vijago Ramadhan said playing against Gor Mahia comes with pressure but has urged his charges to rise up to the occasion.

“We are ready for Gor and in football there is no owner of the cup because it is the results on the pitch that matter,” said Ramadhan.