KWPL: Gaspo dare Vihiga Queens in Mumias

Vihiga Queens host Gaspo at Mumias Sports Complex on Sunday as they look to consolidate their lead at the summit of Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) table.

Boniface Nyamunyamu's charges have 20 points from 10 matches while Gaspo are third on the log with 19 points.

The three times KWPL champions have only lost once at home when Ulinzi Starlets edged them out 3-2 in Round Eight.

Vihiga's biggest win at home this season was against Kangemi Ladies who they destroyed 12-0.

Gaspo's away form is encouraging having won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the last five league matches. They will be without dependable goalkeeper Pauline Kathuru who suffered a fracture in the arm against Ulinzi.

"Kathuru will be out for a while. We are looking forward to seeing how we can raise funds to cater for her operation," confirmed Gaspo head coach James Ombeng.

Thika are second on the table with 19 points and will rely heavily on league's top scorer Wendy Atieno who has scored 13 goals in 10 games. She will lead their attack on Sunday against struggling Zetech Sparks at GEMS Cambridge grounds in Kajiado County.

Trans Nzoia Falcons will be looking forward to a positive result when they face Kisumu All Starlets at the Ndura Stadium in Trans Nzoia County. Both teams registered 1-0 wins last weekend against Bunyore Starlets and Zetech Sparks respectively.

Falcons dependable midfielder Elizabeth Nafula will be out for two matches after she was sent off for assaulting an opponent last weekend.

After a 7-0 win last weekend over Kangemi Ladies, mid-table side Ulinzi will be out to make it two in a row as they host relegation-threatened Kayole Starlets who have lost all their 10 matches so far.

Ulinzi head coach Joseph Mwanzia says it is a must win game for them after losing two consecutive home games this season.

"We respect our opponent despite the position they are in the league. The league is very competitive, I will talk after 90 minutes," said Mwanzia, who will be without the suspended Joy Kinglady.

At Nakuru Show Ground, hosts Nakuru City Queens will host Bunyore Starlets on Sunday while Wadadia welcome Kangemi Ladies at the Mumias Sports Complex.

Fixtures

Saturday

Trans Nzoia Falcons v Kisumu AllStarlets (Ndura Sports Complex, Trans Nzoia 12pm)

Ulinzi Starlets v Kayole Starlet (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Nairobi 3pm)

Sunday

Nakuru City Queens v Bunyore Starlets (Nakuru Show Grounds, Nakuru 12pm)

Wadadia v Kangemi Ladies (Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega 12pm)

Vihiga Queens v Gaspo Women (Mumias Sports Complex, Kakamega 2.15 pm)