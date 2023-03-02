Mwatate United on revenge mission in FKF Cup

Coastal Heroes and Mwatate United renew rivalry in a Football Kenya Federation Cup match at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi on Saturday.

Heroes team manager Kenneth Juma confirmed they will leave for Wundanyi on Saturday morning for the afternoon fixture where they will be without three regular players namely defenders Hamisi Tole, Harun Junior and midfielder James Mwanyoha who are all injured.

"Our three stars will not be available but those who will play are prepared and determined to take the team to the next round," he said.

Mwatate United FC team manager Omar Mbaraka said they are keen to avenge their 'loss' in the National Super League where Coastal Heroes forced them to forfeit six points due to failure to provide an ambulance.

"In the league match, we were leading 2-0 at half-time but due to the lack of an ambulance, our opponents refused to continue and we were deducted six points which made us go down the league table. We’re now fighting to make sure we return to a respectable position," said Mbaraka.

Mbaraka, who is one of the 10 officials who took over the running of the team to save it from total collapse, said that they are still angry and want to take revenge for losing six points.

Another Coastal team participating in the tournament is Premier League club Bandari FC who will be in Yatta for a date with Administration Police FC. Coach Anthony Kimani Thursday said they are planning to ensure they win to qualify for Round of 16.