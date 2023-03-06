KWPL: Gaspo top as first leg ends

The first leg of the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) came to an end last weekend with Gaspo Women on top of the table.

Gaspo upset three-time champions Vihiga Queens 2-0 at their own backyard at the Mumias Sports Complex Kakamega County on Sunday to go top on 24 points.

Vihiga Queens are second on 22 points, while Thika Queens are third a point back. Thika, under new coach Fred Majani, have now won seven matches and lost four.

After losing 1-0 to Zetech Sparks, Thika suffered a big blow after the league's top scorer Wendy Atieno dislocated her nose after colliding with Zetech's goalkeeper Sherly Chaviha.

"Atieno is my key player and her injury is worrying. We hope she gets well soon before our next game. However, we lost a match that would have given us the morale to defend our title. But there are still more matches, we will fight till the end," said Majani.

With three games in hand, Ulinzi Starlets moved up to fifth place with 19 points after a 5-0 victory against Kayole Starlets.

Elsewhere, underdogs Nakuru City Queens beat Bunyore Starlets 2-0 at the Nakuru Show Ground in Nakuru Country to move to fourth on the log with 20 points.

Wadadia Women and Trans Nzoia Falcons are at position seven and eight respectively with 13 points each.