FKF-PL: Gor Mahia visit dreaded Muhoroni for crucial Wazito tie

Leaders Gor Mahia have petitioned Football Kenya Federation seeking information on the laid down security protocols when they face Wazito on Sunday at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

Their closest challengers for the FKF-PL title Tusker and Nzoia Sugar also have tough fixtures against Kakamega Homeboyz and AFC Leopards respectively on Sunday as the league enters Round 29 this weekend.

With six matches to go Gor, lead the standings on 62 points with Tusker and Nzoia Sugar following on 58 points and 57 points respectively.

On Saturday, FC Talanta will face Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo on Friday told Nation Sport that they have to be assured of their security at the stadium fondly known as Got Alila.

AFC Leopards, Bandari are among the topflight clubs that have not only complained of poor officiating while playing in Muhoroni but also raised concerns on intimidation of referees and visiting teams.

Wazito beat AFC Leopards 2-1 at the same venue on January 14 in a game where Belgium coach Patrick Aussems lamented over poor officiating. Bandari even lodged an official complaint with FKF over intimidation when they drew 2-2 with Wazito at the same venue on February 18 and accused the club chairman Moses Adagala of harassment.

While Wazito, who have 19 points from 28 matches, are fighting to avoid relegation, Gor are looking to reclaim the league title from Tusker.

“We have information on the ground on what our opponents are planning and given the high risk nature of this fixture we want all the laid down security protocols of such a match adhered to,” said Oruo.

Nation Sport's effort to reach Adagala to clarify on the security status ahead of the big game were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.

Wazito have never beaten Gor since they were promoted to the topflight league in the 2018 season and lost the first leg 4-0.

Tusker also have an uphill task against resurgent Kakamega Homeboyz who have not lost in the last four matches.

The brewers played out to a barren draw against Nairobi City Stars at their Ruaraka base which slowed down their title charge and allowed Gor to open a four-point gap at the top.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo says with their good form, Tusker should expect a tough game. Homeboyz last lost a league match on April 1 when they went down by a solitary goal to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club.

“We also need points to move up in the league table so we shall fight on the pitch. Yes, we have had a good run in the league but this is a game which both sides need to win and we have to give our best,” said Odhiambo whose team last beat Tusker in December 2021.

Tusker coach Robert Matano believes they are still in the title race.

“We are still in the title race but now have to fight and bounce back. We need the mentality and strength to fight for this game,” said Matano.

The first leg clash between Leopards and Nzoia Sugar ended in a draw. Leopards on Thursday night received a boost after the FKF Competition Appeals Committee allowed back their fans to the stadium.

The committee said it had reviewed the ruling of the FKF League and Competitions Committee dated April 18, Notice of Motion dated May 2 and Supplementary affidavit of AFC Leopards club chairman Dan Shikanda dated May 3.

Fixtures (All matches to start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

FC Talanta v Kenya Police (Nyayo)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Nzoia Sugar (Nyayo)

Posta Rangers v KCB (Thika)

Mathare United v Bidco United (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Sofapaka v Kariobangi Sharks ( Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Wazito v Gor Mahia ( Muhoroni Stadium)

Ulinzi Stars v Nairobi City Stars (Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata)

Bandari v Vihiga Bullets (Mbaraki)