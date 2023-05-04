Kenya Police to form women's football team, says Chris Oguso

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Kenya Police is in the process of starting a women's team, the club's chief executive Chris Oguso has said.

After overseeing the revival of the men's Kenya Police side, who had been wallowing in the lower tiers of Kenyan football for over four decades before they gained promotion to the top flight league at the end of the 2020/21 season, Oguso now believes time is ripe to start a women's football side for the law enforcers.

"The dream to have a Women's team is still alive bearing in mind that it’s a CAF requirement to have one. Moreover, as a service, we have both men and women whose representation should be also identified by having a ladies' team," Oguso said.

"Hopefully, next season we shall have the team formed. What’s holding us back is the budget since we depend on our sponsors Betika, Air 748 services and well-wishers," Oguso, a Superintendent of Police currently assigned to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, added.

The decorated officer said the club is now looking for more partners who will pump more funds to help establish the ladies and youth teams.

"We will also put a humble request to our distinguished Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police to allow the ladies who will be members of the team recruited into the National Police Service. This will highly motivate the players and at the same time mitigate the issue of unemployment among our players."

The men's Kenya Police side is currently fifth on the FKF-PL standings on 49 points from 27 matches, 13 points off the top although they have a game in hand.

Ulinzi Stars is the only men’s top flight side with a women's team, the Ulinzi Starlets.

In the National Super League (NSL), Vihiga United and Vihiga Queens are owned by the Vihia County Government, while Kisumu county supports Kisumu All Stars and WPL side Kisumu All Starlets.