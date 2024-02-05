FKF-PL: Gor Mahia brought back to earth, Leopards extend fine form

Defending champions and leaders Gor Mahia suffered their first defeat of the season as their rivals AFC Leopards' resurgence continued after Round 20 of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League over the weekend.

Gor Mahia went down 3-1 to Kenya Police at Police Sacco Stadium in South C, while AFC Leopards stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-0 romp over Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Despite the loss, Gor Mahia still leads the league log with 43 points, eight points above Posta Rangers with 14 matches to the end of the season. The first defeat inflicted on K’Ogalo by the law enforcers laid bare the struggles the team has been undergoing in past matches which sometimes they have won unconvincingly.

Despite leading 1-0 via Austin Odhiambo's strike in the first half, Gor Mahia allowed their opponents to possess the ball and dominate the midfield, while the supply to new signing Musa Masika on the flanks and striker Benson Omala was completely cut off.

Before the loss to Kenya Police, Gor had won its last four matches against Bandari, Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks, and Tusker by a 1-0 scoreline.

The last time K’Ogalo scored two goals was in a 2-0 win over FC Talanta on December 17 last year. The dip in the form of their key striker Benson Omala has also been attributed to the slim wins the team has recorded prior to the Kenya Police loss.

Omala, 22, has netted nine goals and last scored in a 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay on December 9, 2023. The former Kisumu Day striker has been struggling on the pitch and against Kenya Police, he had only one shot on target.

If Omala’s poor form persists, then he is likely to lose the top spot in the Golden Boot chase to Kenya Police striker Tito Okello who has managed eight goals.

The '12th man' influence which has always spurred K’Ogalo on the pitch was also lacking after Kenya Police hiked the gate charge, locking out many Green Army fans.

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha is not resting on his laurels after seeing his efforts to revive the team's fortunes paying off.

“We are winning but we still have a lot of work to do to balance the team. Our new striker Arthur Gitego and central defender Kennedy Owino still need time to be fully fit to display their best because they were out of action for one month before joining us,” Trucha told Nation Sport on Monday.

Gitego joined Ingwe from Rwandese side Marine FC, while Owino crossed to the den from Posta Rangers.

Leopards have garnered 16 points out of the possible 18 and are 10th on the log with 27 points.

The 2009 champions Sofapaka are also a rejuvenated side since the appointment of coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno on January 2 this year.

Otieno, a former Harambee Stars player, has been in charge of four matches, bagging maximum points in three and losing one. Batoto ba Mungu beat KCB 2-1 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday to move four points clear off the relegation zone.